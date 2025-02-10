Preparing for Ramadan: Tips for Fasting and Healthy Eating

With Ramadan approaching, expected to begin on the evening of 28 February, 2025, and to last until 29 March, 2025, depending on the lunar sighting, many Muslims are preparing for the fasting period ahead.

Fasting from dawn until sunset is not always an easy task and can be a significant adjustment, especially for those who regularly consume caffeinated beverages like coffee.

Gradually cutting coffee consumption before Ramadan can ease the transition and minimize withdrawal symptoms like headaches and fatigue during fasting hours, making for a smoother fasting experience.

Best practices during fasting

During Ramadan, the body undergoes various changes as it adapts to the absence of food and drink during the day. When food and drink are not consumed, the body relies on stored carbohydrates and fats for energy.

However, this can lead to mild dehydration, especially in warmer weather, which may cause headaches, tiredness, and difficulty concentrating.

To combat this, it is crucial to drink plenty of water and consume hydrating foods during the non-fasting hours, particularly between Iftar (the meal to break the fast) and Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal). Staying well-hydrated can enhance one’s well-being during the fasting hours.

For Suhoor (the meal before sunrise and fasting), it is essential to choose wholesome foods that provide sustained energy throughout the day. Incorporating complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, along with low-fat dairy and healthy fats, can help maintain energy levels.

Foods like oatmeal, lentil soup, and salads with hydrating ingredients like cucumbers and tomatoes are excellent choices.

It is advisable to avoid caffeinated drinks during this meal, as caffeine can lead to increased urination and dehydration, further complicating the fasting experience.

Including high-fiber foods can also aid digestion and help prevent constipation, a common issue during Ramadan due to changes in diet and eating patterns.

When breaking the fast at Iftar, starting with dates is a traditional and nutritious choice (dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad), as they are rich in fiber and natural sugars.

Following dates, meals should include a balance of vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to replenish energy and nutrients.

It is also important to avoid overindulging in fried and sugary foods, which can lead to weight gain and discomfort.

Eating slowly and mindfully enhances the dining experience and allows the body to signal when it’s full which helps to prevent overeating.

Moreover, preparing for Ramadan involves gradually reducing caffeine intake, staying hydrated, and making thoughtful food choices during Suhoor and Iftar.

Making the right dietary choices and maintaining healthy habits can then enhance the fasting experience while promoting overall well-being throughout Ramadan.