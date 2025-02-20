Logan Paul Claims He Was Blocked from Visiting Egypt for MrBeast Video

Logan Paul, an American influencer and professional wrestler, claims he was banned from entering Egypt, preventing him from joining MrBeast to film inside the iconic pyramids, as revealed in his latest YouTube vlog published on Wednesday, February 19.

At minute 12:21 of the vlog, Paul revealed that he originally planned to join MrBeast on a visit to the pyramids. He shared, “MrBeast just uploaded a new video exploring the pyramids or something, and I love the pyramids, so I was like, ‘Jimmy, can I come?’ And he’s like, ‘For sure, dude.’”

A week later, however, MrBeast called to say that he was not allowed, Paul shares. “He was like, dude, unfortunately, the Egyptian government said that you can’t come. And I was like, wait, what?”

He added, “I know I piss people off, but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt! Why can’t I come to the pyramids, Jimmy? And he said, ‘I don’t know, the government specifically said you are the only person who cannot come on this trip’.”

Paul later joked that the reason for his exclusion was because he would discover the secret of how the pyramids were built, which Egypt wants to keep hidden, “I was going to figure out how they were made,” he said.

He also joked about the video’s performance, saying it was “tanking” for gaining only 70 million views in just two days. “And besides, the video is tanking anyways, it has 70 million views in two days,” he said. However, it has since exceeded 120 million views within about a week of its release.

It is unclear why Paul was prevented from joining MrBeast and whether he is unable to enter the country at all or was not approved for the production, but he has been involved in several controversies in the past. One of the most notable incidents occurred in 2017 when he posted a video showing a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, a location known for suicides.

The video received widespread backlash for being disrespectful, and Paul faced intense criticism for his lack of sensitivity. He later apologized and took down the video.

In his latest video, “I Spent 100 Hours Inside The Pyramids!”, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, and his crew embarked on an epic 100-hour adventure inside the Great Pyramid of Giza on February 8.

The exploration gave viewers an exclusive glimpse into one of the world’s most iconic wonders, with insights from experts like Dr. Hawas.

With over 340 million subscribers, MrBeast is a YouTube sensation, renowned for his mind-blowing challenges and viral stunts that captivate millions of fans around the globe.