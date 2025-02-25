Egypt Refuses Proposals for the Forced Displacement of Palestinians

Egypt rejected proposals aimed at the forced displacement of the Palestinian people in a statement released on Tuesday, 25 February.

The Egyptian presidency emphasized in its address that such plans would “liquidate” the Palestinian cause and threaten the national security of countries in the region.

This announcement comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal, which has provoked significant backlash across the Arab world.

Trump’s plan suggests permanently displacing over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza and establishing U.S. control over the territory.

This approach has been met with widespread criticism, as it raises fears of a repeat of the “Nakba,” the term used to describe the mass displacement of Palestinians during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

In response to these developments, Egypt is set to host an emergency Arab League summit on Tuesday, 4 March.

The gathering will focus on collective efforts to counter Trump’s proposal and address calls for Egypt and Jordan to resettle displaced Palestinians.

Both countries have expressed serious national security concerns regarding any plans for forced resettlement.

Earlier discussions among Arab leaders, held in Riyadh and attended by representatives from Gulf states, Egypt, and Jordan, revolved around an Egyptian proposal that could potentially secure up to USD 20 billion (EGP 1 trillion) in funding over three years from Gulf and Arab states.

The upcoming summit is poised to play a crucial role in unifying the Arab response to safeguard Palestinian rights and ensure regional stability amidst rising tensions, according to Reuters.