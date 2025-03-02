Egyptian Foreign Minister Meets Palestinian Counterpart and Prime Minister

On Saturday 1 March, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atti met with Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed Mustafa to address the ongoing challenges in the Palestinian territories with a focus on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

During this meeting, Minister Abdel-Atti outlined Egypt’s efforts to solidify a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the successful implementation of its terms.

The discussions included plans for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a Palestinian presence in their homeland and preparing for the Arab Summit scheduled for 4 March in Cairo.

Minister Abdel-Atti expressed a keen interest in the Palestinian Prime Minister’s perspectives on reconstruction, particularly regarding the Arab Summit that Egypt will host alongside the United Nations.

Furthermore, he sought insights on the evolving situation in the West Bank amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

The meeting underscored Egypt’s commitment to training Palestinian police forces as part of the reconstruction initiative, aimed at establishing security and governance in Gaza.

Prime Minister Mustafa affirmed that the reconstruction plan would feature a clear timeline and ensure that Palestinian residents remain in their homeland. He highlighted the necessity of a stable political environment to break the cycle of conflict in Gaza and announced the formation of a Community Support Committee to aid the Palestinian government over the next six months.