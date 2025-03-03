Is Internet Addiction on the Rise in Egypt?

Life was different before the internet became a staple part of our lives.

Information used to be a commodity you waited for, communication required patience, and entertainment was confined to schedules and physical media, such as books, cassette tapes, or Blu-ray videos. The digital age has reshaped not just how we connect, but how we think, work, and live.

Yet, in 2025, almost everything is online.

Since its early days in the 1980s, the internet has undergone a remarkable transformation, reshaping how information is shared, how businesses operate, and how people connect worldwide.

As of 2024, 5.52 billion people worldwide use the internet. In Egypt, 72 percent of the country’s 113.6 million people, approximately 82.01 million, are online.

Worldwide, jobs are hindered when the internet is down and students can not study if they are not connected to the web. The connection has become a built-in part of daily life, and the foundation of modern communication, bridging distances with an immediacy once unimaginable.

Having access to the internet became a priority and a mandatory requirement of daily life. While it is a helpful tool, it could be harmful all the same.

Internet addiction is prevalent

One of the major concerns surrounding internet use is its potential for addiction, according to research. Internet Addiction Disorder (IAD), a term introduced in the mid-1990s to describe compulsive and problematic internet use, refers to a pattern of excessive online behavior that interferes with daily life.

A 2022 study in the Middle East Current Psychiatry journal examined internet usage among Egyptian adolescents in Cairo; it assessed a sample of 248 students, ages 11 to 18, using the Young’s Internet Addiction Test (IAT). The findings revealed that 42.3 percent of participants exhibited mild signs of internet addiction, while 35.1 percent showed indications of moderate addiction. An additional 3.6 percent were classified as severely addicted.

The prevalence of internet addiction among adolescents rose sharply from 67.5 percent before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to 77.9 percent following the pandemic, according to a 2024 study in the Open Access Macedonian Journal of Medical Sciences.

Post-pandemic assessments using the Internet Addiction Test (IAT) indicated that 5.8 percent of participants fell within the normal range, while 16.2 percent exhibited mild addiction, 65.6 percent demonstrated moderate addiction, and 12.3 percent were classified as severely addicted.

This marked a notable increase from pre-pandemic levels, where 26.6 percent of students were considered normal, 5.8 percent mild, 61.0 percent moderate, and 6.5 percent severely addicted.

What are the symptoms?

People struggling with internet addiction may feel a strong urge to stay online, experiencing joy while connected but feeling anxiety when offline. They often feel guilty for neglecting personal and work responsibilities.

Spending too much time online can lead to isolation, emotional distress, and a decline in mental well-being. Common signs include trouble managing online habits, neglecting different kinds of responsibilities, and feeling irritable when disconnected.

Internet addiction can take a toll on both physical and emotional issues, impacting overall well-being, with prolonged screen time causing headaches, neck and back pain, dry eyes, and vision problems.

Repetitive hand movements can increase the risk of carpal tunnel syndrome, whereas the median nerve in the hand becomes compressed affecting sensation and movement. Disrupted routines can also lead to insomnia, changes in weight, and skipping personal hygiene as online activities take priority.

The way ahead

In Egypt, various initiatives have been undertaken to address the growing concern of internet addiction, particularly among adolescents and young adults.

One notable effort is the implementation of prevention programs targeting preparatory school students. These programs aim to educate students about the risks associated with excessive internet use and promote healthier online habits.

An American Journal of Public Health Research study evaluating such a program reported significant improvements in students’ knowledge about internet use, as well as reductions in addictive behaviors post-intervention.

Additionally, organizations like the Freedom Drug and HIV Programme, in collaboration with international bodies, have been active in Egypt. Since 2003, they have provided technical assistance and training to address various forms of addiction, including internet addiction. Their efforts include certification programs for addiction counselors, aiming to build local capacity in managing and preventing addictive behaviors.

The internet is neither a blessing nor a curse, but rather a tool that has reshaped modern life in ways both profound and unsettling.

It has revolutionized how we work, communicate, and seek information, yet its hold on daily routines is undeniable. As digital connectivity deepens, the challenge is no longer access but balance.