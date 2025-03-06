‘My Culture Defines Who I Am’: Egyptian Artist Captures the Simple Beauty of Everyday Egypt

The reality of our everyday life – from the moment we wake up to the simple, familiar rituals and movements that shape us – might not seem particularly enigmatic or inspiring. But for an artist or a writer, these ordinary moments do more than define a single person: they capture the essence of an entire culture, a nation, and the collective spirit of a community.

In our everyday lives, there may be pain, and there may be struggle, but above all, there is also a deep sense of heart and a pulse of life. This is the kind of spirit that Amira Tanany, an award-winning Egyptian illustrator and associate professor at Helwan University, channels through her folkloric art.

Her work tells not just the story of an individual, but of Egyptian culture, as she so poignantly expresses to Egyptian Streets, “I realized I didn’t need to create an identity – my culture already defines who I am.”

In her illustration project titled Egyptian Street (2023) which won the 9th Mahmoud Kahil Award in 2024, Tanany captures the essence of Egyptian life by highlighting the seemingly ordinary moments – like an older woman balancing a basket on her head, or a man counting his prayer beads in quiet devotion. These simple acts, depicted through a beautiful blend of Egyptian folklore symbols and motifs, tell the story of an entire culture, showing how a single culture can express emotions like pain, joy, and ecstasy in the most subtle, unspoken ways.

Tanany’s work is also deeply rooted in a tradition that Egyptians have upheld since the eras of the ancient Egyptian, Coptic Christian, and Islamic periods.

Research reveals that Egyptians have preserved a strong, cohesive cultural identity through visual symbolism and the portrayal of daily life rituals. This enduring passion and the customs of their ancestors, who meticulously documented their lives and everyday practices, continue to resonate with and inspire contemporary artists like Tanany.

In an interview for the community spotlight section of Egyptian Streets’ Culture Corner newsletter, Tanany shared insights into her creative process and the philosophy behind her illustrations. Below is an excerpt from her interview.

What ideas or personal reflections fuel your creative process?

My creative process is fueled by curiosity; the simplicity of life in the streets, rural and folk songs, mawwals, popular proverbs, and folk stories like Abu Zaid al-Hilali, along with other Egyptian characters from these tales. I’ve always wanted to show the beauty and simplicity of this life to the world, allowing everyone to see it from my perspective, which reflects the nature of the Egyptian heart. The global wars, destruction, and loss of rights drive me to convey my message, ideas, and vision to the world through my illustrations.

How do you interpret and express Egypt’s cultural essence through your artwork?

I was always searching for what would deepen my passion for art and strengthen my identity as an artist. Then I realized, I didn’t need to create an identity, my culture already defines who I am. Interpreting and expressing Egyptian culture through my illustrations requires a balance between tradition and modernity, reflecting Egypt’s deep cultural roots while embracing its evolving identity.

I then started my own illustration project, which won the 9th Mahmoud Kahil Award in 2024.

Titled Egyptian Street, the project recalls Egyptian culture—folk tales, dances, music, proverbs of the peasants, their daily lives, harvest time, and their songs for daily life. The work also incorporates botanical and human symbols in surreal illustrations. Egyptian folk music was part of a larger process of Egypt’s Turath (heritage). Folk singing is the voice of the people. Folklore, or traditional cultural expressions, represents the living aspect of a group’s cultural heritage.

It captures the memory of people, which forms the basis for artistic creativity, inspiring and enriching the present, while rooting it in the past and confidently working toward the future. My designs visually express this folklore, often focusing on human figures and symbols like fish, bread, mandarins, jasmine flowers, a cup of tea, and the rosary.

I rely on vibrant, bold colors that reflect Egyptian street life and its folkloric spirit, while using a woodcarving style in the illustrations. I aimed to create a surrealistic yet realistic style centered on faces and emotion.

Which places in Egypt do you find most suitable for experiencing the depth of its cultural heritage?

I love the popular neighborhoods and the warmth they carry. I find inspiration in the people who live there. I also spent my childhood at my grandmother’s house in the countryside, where I discovered nature, the making of bread, and how the farmers sang during harvest time. There, I experienced the henna night, which symbolizes joy, good fortune, and protection from evil spirits. I also enjoy Sufi performances, where groups like the Cairo Dervishes perform Tanoura concerts, accompanied by Sufi music and religious chanting, alongside traditional Egyptian folk art performances.

Which of your artworks do you feel communicates your message, and what makes it particularly significant to you?

An artist must be always aware of global cultures and events. Most of my works convey the emotions of Egyptian society, particularly the relationships between people and the street, the pursuit of livelihood, and the bond between neighbors in popular neighborhoods. After becoming a mother, I was deeply moved to depict the experiences of women as mothers—the responsibility, the immense effort, and the pursuit of success in their work. One issue that deeply affects me currently is the Palestinian cause and the suffering in the Gaza Strip, including the destruction, hunger, and death.

