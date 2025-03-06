Trump Threatens Hamas, Demands Immediate Release of Hostages

In a stern message posted on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump has issued what he termed a “last warning” to Hamas on Thursday 6 March, urging the group to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

This statement follows the White House’s confirmation of direct negotiations between US officials and Hamas which marked a significant shift in US policy that had long avoided direct engagement with the group.

Trump’s statement was explicit: “Release all of the hostages now, not later,” he stated, adding that failure to comply would lead to dire consequences for Hamas.

He emphasized, “not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Israeli officials have confirmed that approximately 59 hostages remain in captivity, including five US citizens, raising significant concerns about their safety and well-being. Of those 59, Israel says only 24 are believed to be alive.

Trump’s comments reflect a broader strategy to leverage US support for Israel while simultaneously addressing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza according to The Guardian.

The White House has indicated that efforts to communicate with Hamas this week were conducted with Israeli consultation to emphasize the importance of American lives at stake.

The talks primarily focus on securing the release of American captives and exploring avenues for a ceasefire that would lead to a stable end to the conflict.

While the negotiations have not yet yielded tangible results, sources suggest that discussions in Doha, facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries, are seen as a promising step towards a potential resolution.