Egyptians Attempt to Uphold Ramadan Traditions of Charity Amid Financial Strain

During Ramadan, the spirit of the holy month, a feeling of generosity, and a strong sense of community spread across Egypt.

Acts of charity become a cornerstone of Egyptians’ daily life during Ramadan, with many distributing iftar meals to those in need. Others host free communal iftar meals at Ma’edat Al Rahman (table of the Merciful), which are tables filled with food, set up in the street, for those in need or unable to reach home for iftar.

Others donate money to charities and government organizations that distribute Ramadan boxes filled with necessities like rice, flour, sugar, legumes, oil, and chicken to those in need. Some Egyptians take a more personal approach and create their own Ramadan bags and gift them to people within their communities.

A 2024 TGM Research (TGM) report reveals that upon surveying 1,250 Egyptians aged 18 to 50, 97 percent observe Ramadan each year with charity remaining a central tradition.

Twenty-three percent of Egyptians’ Ramadan budget is allocated to charity and assisting those in need, according to the report, with the most generous being those aged 18-24 dedicating 25 percent of their Ramadan budget to charitable giving.

In 2021, Egyptians donated nearly EGP 5 billion (USD 315 million) over a 10-month period, with an estimated 90 percent, amounting to EGP 4.5 billion (USD 283.5 million), of those contributions made during Ramadan, according to the head of the Egyptian Clothing Bank and founder of the Egyptian Food Bank.

However, with soaring inflation and four devaluations of the Egyptian Pound since 2022, the cost of living has increased, weighing heavily on households.

Inflation in Ramadan

Ahead of Ramadan of 2024, inflation stood at 40.3 percent, driving up the costs of necessary goods such as bread, poultry, and grains, forcing Egypt to face the highest food inflation rates in the world, according to Mada Masr.

With 30.6 million Egyptians living in poverty as of 2021, the economic crisis heightened the demand for financial aid while stretching the resources of charities and donors, who grapple with dwindling funds.

While Egyptians remain steadfast in their Ramadan tradition of charitable donations, the surge in food inflation rates, particularly in recent months, has deeply impacted the provision of Ramadan food boxes, reducing both the quality and quantity of essential items included.

Charity boxes containing essential foods cost EGP 480 (USD 9.47) in December 2024 and are nearly doubled this Ramadan to EGP 908 (USD 17.92), according to Mada Masr.

Nonetheless, donations come in all sizes, and even the smallest contributions matter.

Different ways to be generous

Many Egyptians can volunteer their time, organize food drives, or prepare meals for distribution. Those unable to give financially could donate essentials like clothing, shoes, blankets, and school supplies.

Another effective way to give is by supporting community groups and collaborative initiatives, which pool resources to maximize impact and ensure aid reaches those most in need.

A new charitable initiative, “Iftar for 100,000 Fasters,” was launched on 4 March this year by the Sanad Charity Organization, a digital platform featuring a wide range of charities. Through its smart application, the foundation aims to organize donations digitally and fairly, using artificial intelligence to ensure aid reaches those in need without duplication or fees.

People can now contribute to charities directly by visiting their offices or donating through their official website after choosing the organization they wish to support. Banks, telecommunications companies such as Etisalat and Vodafone, as well as payment applications like Fawry also provide various options for donating through digital wallet apps, allowing users to transfer funds to their chosen charities from a list of organizations.

As the cost of living rises, so too does the creativity in giving—whether through digital platforms, grassroots initiatives, or simple acts of kindness.