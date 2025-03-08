Islamic Countries Back Egypt’s Plan, Reject Trump’s Gaza Takeover

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday approved an Arab League proposal during an emergency meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s contentious plan to seize control of Gaza and relocate its residents, according to two ministers.

The 57-member organization reached its decision three days after the Arab League approved the plan at a summit in Cairo. The Egyptian-led alternative to Trump’s widely criticized plan aims to reconstruct the Gaza Strip under the future governance of the Palestinian Authority

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced that the OIC’s emergency ministerial meeting had endorsed the Egyptian plan, officially transforming it into a joint Arab-Islamic initiative, a sentiment shared by his counterpart to Arab News.

Trump sparked international backlash by proposing that the U.S. should “take over” Gaza, transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” and relocate its Palestinian population to Egypt or Jordan.

Cameroonian Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella, Chairman of the Council of Foreign Ministers, stated to Arab News that the meeting was convened in response to “new developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” particularly proposals for the forced displacement of Palestinians.

He called for the comprehensive enforcement of the agreement, emphasizing the need for a “concerted and multilateral approach” to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict.

At the summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Arab leaders announced the creation of a trust fund to finance Gaza’s reconstruction and called on the international community for support.

“The next step is for the plan to become an international plan through adoption by the European Union and international parties such as Japan, Russia, China and others,” Abdelatty said to Alahram, emphasizing ongoing discussions with various parties, including the United States.

However, the counter-proposal has received mixed reactions in the U.S. and was instantly rejected by Israel. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated to reporters on Thursday that the plan “does not meet the expectations” of Washington. In contrast, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, described it as a “good-faith first step from the Egyptians.”

Trump has insisted that he is not imposing his controversial Gaza plan but merely suggesting it, following strong opposition from Arab nations, particularly Egypt and Jordan.

“I think that’s a plan that works, but I’m not forcing it,” Trump said. “I’m just going to sit back and recommend it.”

Arab nations have already come together in opposition to Trump’s plan, with the meeting held in Saudi Arabia to discuss alternative approaches.

At the same time OIC reinstated Syria’s membership, reversing its 2012 suspension during the early phase of the country’s civil war under Bashar al-Assad.

Syria’s foreign ministry welcomed the decision, calling it a significant step toward the country’s reintegration into regional and global affairs as a sovereign and just state.