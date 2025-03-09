Egyptians Freed After Months in RSF Captivity Amid Ongoing Sudan Conflict

Egyptian authorities, in coordination with Sudanese officials, have secured the release of Egyptian nationals who had been held captive by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for months, following directives from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on 6 March.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, leading to widespread violence, over 24,000 deaths, and the displacement of millions over the last two years.

As the RSF gained control over parts of Khartoum, it seized properties belonging to both Sudanese and foreign residents, detaining several Egyptians in the process.

The freed Egyptians were initially held in central Khartoum before being transferred to Port Sudan, where arrangements were made for their repatriation.

Their release comes amid Egypt’s broader efforts to navigate the crisis, having facilitated ceasefire negotiations and overseen the evacuation of over 10,000 Egyptians from Sudan.

This is not the first time Egyptians have been caught in the crossfire. At the start of the war, RSF fighters detained Egyptian soldiers stationed at Merowe Airbase for joint military training. The soldiers were later released following diplomatic efforts.

Mediation efforts, including those led by Egypt, have yet to secure a lasting ceasefire, as tensions persist.