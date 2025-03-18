Ahmed El-Ghandour Joins Spacetoon for a New Cartoon Series

Spacetoon, the Arabic animation and kids’ entertainment channel, announced on Instagram on its 25th anniversary, 16 March, that Ahmed El-Ghandour, widely known as El Daheeh (The Nerd), will be joining Spacetoon with a brand-new animated series titled Akher Daheeh Ala El Ard (The Last Nerd on Earth).

El-Ghandour is a content creator, known for his engaging and thought-provoking educational content, making this collaboration a blend of knowledge and fun. With his signature storytelling style and ability to simplify complex scientific concepts, his presence on Spacetoon represents a new phase for the channel.

While details about the show remain scarce, fans can expect a unique animated adventure infused with El-Ghandour’s signature humor and intellect. The announcement has already sparked excitement across social media, with many eager to see how Akher Daheeh ala El Ard will bring a fresh perspective to Spacetoon’s lineup.

El-Ghandour, known as El Daheeh, started making videos in 2014. His first videos were self-produced and uploaded to YouTube, where he quickly gained attention for his engaging and humorous way of explaining scientific and philosophical topics.

However, his big breakthrough came in 2017 when his show El Daheeh was picked up by the platform, AJ+ Arabic. Reaching a much wider audience across the Arab world, as the channel has over 8 million subscribers, his videos got up to 25 million views each. His ability to break down complex topics in an entertaining way made him one of the most popular science communicators in the region.

Since then, he has worked with various platforms, including Abu Dhabi’s New Media Academy and Mawdoo3 (The Topic), and now he is stepping into the world of animation with Spacetoon.

For two and a half decades, Spacetoon has been a pillar of childhood nostalgia, shaping generations of Arab kids with its iconic programming such as Detective Conan (1996) and Captain Majed (1983). The addition of the new show signifies Spacetoon’s commitment to evolving with its audience, embracing edutainment while maintaining its household name.