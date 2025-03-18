Egypt Evaluates the Economic Impact of Hosting Refugees and Migrants

Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, convened on 16 March with the Minister of Social Solidarity, Maya Morsy, to examine a comprehensive assessment of the economic impact of refugees and migrants in the nation.

The meeting reviewed the estimated total costs incurred by the state to support guests of various nationalities, including refugees and foreign residents. It also covered the services provided to them in different sectors, along with expenses related to healthcare infrastructure, medical services, and other forms of care and assistance, according to the Official Cabinet Spokesperson, Counselor Mohamed el-Homsani.

At the meeting, Morsy highlighted that the ministry places great importance on addressing the issue of refugees, migrants, and foreign residents due to its financial burden. Additionally, she noted that part of the resources allocated for foreigners includes supporting informed decision-making by guiding policymakers.

Evaluating these expenses is crucial to understanding the social and environmental impact of refugees and migrants on Egypt’s national and international progress, according to a statement by Madbouly. Moreover, such assessments inform policy decisions, serving as a foundation for allocating and directing support for Egypt’s efforts in hosting displaced populations.

In collaboration with United Nations (UN) organizations to assess economic costs, Morsy emphasized that all ministries and government entities have reached a consensus on the standards used for these calculations.

These concerns were mirrored by El-Homsani, who stated in a phone interview with Extra News, that Madbouly is closely monitoring the assessment of the cost, using the highest international standards in coordination with the United Nations and all its affiliated institutions.

He further stated that these steps would help create a plan or set of reference standards for discussions with international donors to secure support for Egypt. The Prime Minister confirmed the need for such coordination.