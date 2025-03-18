Israel Kills 330+ in Airstrikes on Gaza, Shattering Ceasefire

At least 330 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip overnight following a wave of Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The strikes come after negotiations to extend the ceasefire failed, marking the deadliest escalation since the truce took effect on 19 January.

The Israeli military described the bombardment as “extensive,” targeting what it called “terror targets” belonging to Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the strikes were in response to Hamas’s “repeated refusal to release our hostages” and its rejection of mediation proposals.

Medical sources report that many of those killed overnight were children, as residential areas came under heavy bombardment. The Gaza Strip, already suffering from months of destruction and humanitarian catastrophe, has once again been plunged into chaos.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, condemned the resumption of hostilities, calling for an immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire.

“This is unconscionable. A ceasefire must be reinstated immediately,” Hadi said. “People in Gaza have endured unimaginable suffering.”

Escalation and Evacuation Orders

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have issued fresh evacuation orders, instructing residents of Beit Hanoun, Khuza’a, and Abasan al-Kabira and al-Jadida to leave immediately. The entire border of the Gaza Strip has been declared a dangerous zone, with those affected being urged to seek shelter in western Gaza City and Khan Younis.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the military campaign had been planned over the weekend and received political approval. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and Netanyahu both ordered the strikes on Tuesday morning, reaffirming that Israel would now escalate military operations against Hamas.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, warned that Hamas must release all hostages or “we will show no mercy on our enemies.”

Hamas Accuses Israel of Breaking Ceasefire

Hamas has reacted with outrage, accusing Israel of targeting defenceless civilians and violating the ceasefire. In a statement, the group called on mediators to hold Israel “fully responsible” for overturning the agreement.

While Hamas has not formally declared the resumption of full-scale conflict, it has appealed to the United Nations and other mediators to intervene and reinstate the ceasefire. The group also warned that Israeli hostages held in Gaza were now facing “an unknown fate” due to the renewed strikes.

As airstrikes continue, the humanitarian situation in Gaza grows more desperate, with aid agencies warning of further civilian casualties and worsening conditions for those already displaced by the months-long conflict. The prospects for a renewed ceasefire remain uncertain as both sides dig in for what could be a prolonged and devastating confrontation.

Since 7 October 2023, at least 48,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks, including 18,000 children, 166 journalists and media workers, and 224 humanitarian workers. According to a UN report, 70 percent of verified deaths were women and children. UN human rights chief Volker Türk has condemned the staggering civilian toll, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian intervention.