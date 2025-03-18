Newly Revamped Giza Pyramids Site to Open in April

Engineer Amr Gazarin, Executive Chairman of Orascom Pyramids Projects, announced that a trial phase for visitors to the Giza Pyramids’ newly revamped area will commence on 7 April.

During this period, access to the site will be facilitated through a newly established entrance off the Fayoum highway.

The official full opening of the revitalized Pyramids area is scheduled for 3 July, coinciding with the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum. This will follow the completion of extensive redevelopment efforts and the implementation of enhanced tourist services.

As part of this transition, the historic entrance near the Mena House Hotel will be permanently closed during the trial phase. The initial period will introduce several new features, including a modern visitor reception center, an upgraded cinema hall presenting a documentary on the Pyramids’ construction, and a range of additional amenities designed to elevate the visitor experience.

With these enhancements, the Giza Pyramids complex is set to provide a more contemporary and engaging exploration of Egypt’s ancient heritage.

In December 2024, it was revealed that the Giza Plateau, where the renowned Pyramids of Giza are located, will phase out the use of horses and camels by February 2025. Plans are underway to provide visitors with a more structured, sustainable, and eco-friendly experience.

Orascom Pyramids, a division of Orascom Holding, is allocating approximately EGP 1.5 billion (equivalent to USD 29.5 million) for the development of the site.