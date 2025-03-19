UN Staff Killed in Gaza as Israeli Strikes Continue

At least one United Nations (UN) staff member has been killed and five others injured following an explosion at two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, on Wednesday, announced the UN.

The UN confirmed the attack was not due to its personnel handling unexploded ordnance.

The head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva, speaking in Brussels, stated that the premises were well known to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and had been “deconflicted,” meaning their location and purpose as a humanitarian site had been communicated to Israeli authorities.

While the circumstances surrounding the explosion are still being verified, da Silva emphasized, “This was not an accident, this was an incident. What we do know is that an explosive ordnance was dropped or fired at the infrastructure and detonated inside the building.” However, he noted that it was unclear whether the attack involved air-dropped weapons, artillery, or rocket fire.

The explosion follows a series of strikes near the UN buildings in previous days, with an attack on Tuesday causing some damage and a near-miss on Monday, said the UN. The UN buildings are located in an “isolated area” of Deir al Balah, a region heavily affected by Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

Hamas has blamed Israel for the strikes targeting the UN in Gaza.

Israel Denies Responsibility

Israeli authorities have denied attacking the compound, despite the ongoing bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, since the collapse of the ceasefire on Monday. The IDF resumed large-scale strikes, citing Hamas’s refusal to release Israeli hostages. However, humanitarian groups have warned of the devastating impact on civilians and aid workers.

Da Silva stressed that “UN personnel and its premises must be protected by all sides,” describing attacks against humanitarian facilities as a breach of international law. “The civilian population relies on the UN for lifesaving assistance, they are an essential lifeline at the time of utter tragedy and devastation,” he added.

With investigations ongoing, UNOPS has made the evacuation of injured staff its “top priority.” Da Silva highlighted the increasing difficulty of operating in Gaza, where humanitarian law has “not been respected.” UNOPS teams in Gaza continue to provide essential aid, including fuel and explosive ordnance removal, despite the mounting risks.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack and called for a full investigation, reiterating that all military operations must respect civilian protection. “Today’s deadly strike brings the number of UN colleagues killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 to at least 280,” a statement from his office read.

Guterres also renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire to halt the humanitarian crisis and protect aid workers. “Humanitarian aid must reach all people in need. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

The latest attack underscores the dire conditions in Gaza, where Israel’s renewed military campaign has killed at least 48,000 Palestinians since October 2023. Among the dead are 18,000 children, 166 journalists and media workers, and 224 humanitarian personnel. A UN report led by human rights chief Volker Türk confirmed that 70 percent of verified deaths were women and children.