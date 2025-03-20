Best Day Trips from Cairo, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh

Imagine starting your morning sipping coffee by the Red Sea, and by afternoon standing at the foot of the mighty Karnak Temple or gazing at the Great Pyramid of Giza.
In Egypt, ancient wonders and natural beauty are often just a day trip away. Whether you are visiting bustling Cairo, unwinding in Hurghada or diving in Sharm El Sheikh, these day trips are perfect for squeezing the most out of your Egyptian adventure.
Here’s your guide to some of the best day trips across Egypt – from pharaonic temples to desert oases – plus practical tips on how to get there.
Day Trips from Hurghada to Luxor
Hurghada is famous for its beaches and diving, but it is also the starting point for some unforgettable inland adventures to Egypt’s most stunning antiquities.
Luxor
Distance: Around 4-5 hours each way by van/car
Best for: Ancient history lovers
Price range: EUR 37-80 / USD 39-87 per person
One of the top-selling day trips in Egypt, the journey from Hurghada to Luxor takes visitors deep into the heart of ancient Egypt.
Explore Karnak Temple, marvel at the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut and descend into the royal tombs of the Valley of the Kings. Though it is a long day, the chance to stand among these ancient monuments makes it worth the early start.
Available Tour Options:
- From Hurghada: Day Trip to Luxor Valley of the Kings & Tutankhamun Tomb
- From Hurghada: Valley of Kings, Hatshepsut, Karnak & Lunch
- From Hurghada: Private Day Trip to Luxor
Day Trips from Hurghada to Cairo
Cairo
Distance: 6-7 hours each way by van, or 1 hour by plane
Best for: First-time visitors, history buffs
Price range: EUR 34-280 / USD 36-305 (depending on plane or van option) per person
For those wanting to glimpse the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Sphinx and visit the Egyptian Museum, day trips from Hurghada to Cairo are popular. Opt for a quick flight to maximize sightseeing time or a more budget-friendly van trip.
Available Tour Options:
- From Hurghada: Pyramids of Giza & Egyptian Museum Small Group Tour by Van
- From Hurghada: Full-Day Cairo Adventure by Van
- From Hurghada: Full-Day Cairo, Giza Pyramids & Museum Guided Tour
- From Hurghada: Full Day Trip to Cairo Pyramids of Giza & Egyptian Museum by Plane
- From Hurghada: Full-Day Cairo Adventure by Flight
Day Trips Near Hurghada
Desert and Sea Adventures
Distance: Varies depending on location
Best for: Thrill seekers
Price range: EUR 30-55 / USD 32-60 per person
Not all day trips have to be historic – the desert and sea surrounding Hurghada offers adventure-packed excursions. Take a jeep safari across the dunes, savour a traditional Bedouin-style BBQ, race through the sand on a quad bike or go dolphin spotting during a cruise to Orange Bay.
Available Tour Options:
- Hurghada: Luxury VIP Yacht Trip to Orange Bay with Lunch
- Hurghada: Star Stargazing Desert Trip by 4×4 Jeep & Dinner
- Hurghada: Desert Safari, Quad Bike, and Sand Mountain Tour
- Hurghada: Desert Safari with Horseback Riding, BBQ Dinner and Stargazing Experience
Day Trips from Cairo to Fayoum
As the beating heart of Egypt, Cairo is not only home to the iconic Pyramids and the Egyptian Museum, but also serves as a launchpad for exciting day trips to nearby historic and natural sites.
Fayoum Oasis
Distance: Around 1.5 hours by car
Best for: Nature lovers, adventure seekers
Price range: EUR 120-280 / USD 130-305 per person
Just southwest of Cairo, Fayoum is a blend of stunning landscapes and ancient heritage. From the breathtaking Wadi El Rayan waterfalls to the prehistoric whale fossils of Wadi El Hitan, Fayoum offers a refreshing break from the city. Don’t miss a stroll around Lake Qarun or a visit to Tunis Village, famous for its pottery workshops.
Available Tour Options:
- From Cairo: Fayoum Magic Lake 4×4 Desert Safari and Sandboarding Tour
- From Cairo: El Fayoum 4×4 Desert Safari & Highlights Guided Tour
- From Cairo: Private Guided Fayoum Oasis Day Tour with Desert Safari
Day Trips from Cairo to Alexandria
Alexandria
Distance: Around 2.5 to 3 hours by car
Best for: History enthusiasts, culture seekers
Price range: EUR 38-140 / USD 40-150 per person
Alexandria’s rich blend of Greco-Roman history and Mediterranean charm makes it one of the most popular day trips from Cairo. Walk along the Corniche, visit the iconic Bibliotheca Alexandrina, and explore the Roman Amphitheatre or the Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa. For a seaside meal, Alexandria’s seafood is among the best in Egypt.
Available Tour Options:
- From Cairo: Full-Day Tour of Historical Alexandria
- From Cairo: Private Day Tour to Alexandria with Roman Theatre, Pompey’s Pillar and Seafood Lunch
- From Cairo: Alexandria Highlights Private Guided Tour
Day Trips from Cairo to Luxor
Luxor (by plane)
Flight time: 1 hour each way
Best for: Ancient history lovers
Price range: EUR 300-610 / USD 325-660 per person
If you are short on time but dreaming of seeing Egypt’s greatest temples, a day trip from Cairo to Luxor by plane is the answer. Explore the sprawling Karnak Temple, the imposing statues at Luxor Temple, and the painted tombs in the Valley of the Kings – all in one action-packed memorable day.
Available Tour Options:
- From Cairo: Day Trip to Luxor by Plane
- From Cairo: Private All-Inclusive Luxor Day Trip by Flight
- From Cairo: Private Guided Luxor Day Tour by Plane
Day Trips from Sharm El Sheikh to Mount Sinai
Sharm El Sheikh is known for its crystal-clear waters and luxury resorts, but the surrounding Sinai region offers day trips that blend natural beauty, religious significance, and adventure.
St. Catherine’s Monastery & Mount Sinai
Distance: Around 3-4 hours each way by van
Best for: Pilgrims, nature lovers
Price range: EUR 40-65 / USD 43-70 per person
Perched at the foot of Mount Sinai, St. Catherine’s Monastery is one of the world’s oldest functioning Christian monasteries. Many travelers combine a visit with a sunrise or sunset hike up Mount Sinai, where tradition holds that Moses received the Ten Commandments.
Available Tour Options:
- From Sharm: Mount Moses Hiking, Sunrise & Monastery Visit
- Sharm El Sheikh: Excursion to Mount Moses and St. Catherine
Day Trips from Sharm El Sheikh to Cairo
Cairo
Distance: 1 hour each way by flight or 5-6 hours each way by van
Best for: First-time visitors, history buffs
Price range: EUR 60-EUR 230 / USD 65-250 per person depending on transportation option
If you are staying in Sharm but want a glimpse of Egypt’s most famous landmarks, a day trip to Cairo is a perfect option. Flights make the trip easy, letting you visit the Pyramids, Sphinx, and Egyptian Museum in just one day but there are also van transportation options for a more affordable visit.
Available Tour Options:
- From Sharm El Sheikh: Full-Day Cairo Adventure by Bus
- From Sharm El-Sheikh: 1-Way Cairo Bus Adventure w/ Return Flight
- From Sharm El Sheikh: Cairo Pyramids Full-Day Tour by Plane
Day Trips from Sharm El Sheikh to Ras Mohammed
Ras Mohammed National Park
Distance: Around 30 minutes by boat
Best for: Snorkelers, divers, nature lovers
Price range: EUR 7-40 / USD 8-43 per person depending on activities and length; may be lower depending on group size
Located at the tip of the Sinai Peninsula, Ras Mohammed is one of Egypt’s most stunning natural reserves. Snorkel or dive among vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life – all within easy reach of Sharm El Sheikh.
Available Tour Options:
- Sharm El Sheikh: Half Day Snorkeling Trip in Ras Muhammed
- Sharm El Sheikh: Excursion to Ras Mohammed National Park & White Island by Boat
- Sharm El Sheikh: Snorkeling Day Trip to White Island and Ras Mohamed
Day Trips from Aswan to Abu Simbel
Aswan’s laid-back vibe makes it a charming destination on its own, but it also serves as a base for exploring southern Egypt’s treasures.
Abu Simbel
Distance: Around 3-4 hours each way by van
Best for: Ancient history lovers
Price range: EUR 79-310 / USD 85-335 per person (depending on group size)
The awe-inspiring twin temples of Abu Simbel, built by Ramses II, are one of Egypt’s most remarkable sights with a remarkable story. Standing before these massive statues and exploring their interiors is a highlight of any trip to southern Egypt.
Available Tour Options:
- Aswan: Private Guided Day Tour to Abu Simbel Temples
- Aswan: Abu Simbel Private Guided Tour
- Aswan: Private Tour to Abu Simbel Temples
Day Trips from Aswan to Philae Temple
Philae Temple at Sunset. Photo Credit: Andrew Gerges
Philae Temple & Nubian Villages
Distance: 20-30 minutes by boat
Best for: Culture enthusiasts
Price range: EUR 110-190 / USD 118-205 per person (depending on group size)
Closer to Aswan, Philae Temple offers stunning island views and beautifully preserved ancient carvings. A visit can be paired with a stop at one of the colorful Nubian villages along the Nile, where visitors can experience Nubian hospitality and learn about their unique culture.
Available Tour Options:
- Aswan: Private Guided Day Tour to Abu Simbel Temples
- Aswan: Phiala, High Dam & The Unfinished Obelisk Private Guided Tour
Day Trips from Luxor to Aswan
From Luxor, you can also take magical one or two day trips to Aswan.
Luxor to Edfu and Kom Ombo Temples
Distance: 4+ hours by van, depending on tour type
Best for: Upper Egyptian history enthusiasts
Price range: EUR 130-650 / USD 140-695 per person (depending on group size and tour length)
Further down the Nile from Luxor, Aswan offers stunning monuments brimming with beauty and history. The perfect itinerary means combining Luxor with an Aswan visit.
Available Tour Options:
- From Luxor: Private Transfer to Aswan with Optional Temple Visits
- From Luxor: 2-Day Private Trip to Edfu, Aswan and Abu Simbel
Top Tips for Day Trippers
- Start early: Most trips begin before sunrise to make the most of the day.
- Pack smart: Comfortable shoes, sun protection, snacks, and water are essentials.
- Choose reputable operators: Especially for long-distance van trips – safety and reliability matter.
- Consider transport options: While vans are most common for day trips, especially from resort towns like Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, planes may be the better option for longer distance day trips to maximize your sightseeing time.
