Best Day Trips from Cairo, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh

Imagine starting your morning sipping coffee by the Red Sea, and by afternoon standing at the foot of the mighty Karnak Temple or gazing at the Great Pyramid of Giza.

In Egypt, ancient wonders and natural beauty are often just a day trip away. Whether you are visiting bustling Cairo, unwinding in Hurghada or diving in Sharm El Sheikh, these day trips are perfect for squeezing the most out of your Egyptian adventure.

Here’s your guide to some of the best day trips across Egypt – from pharaonic temples to desert oases – plus practical tips on how to get there.

Day Trips from Hurghada to Luxor

Hurghada is famous for its beaches and diving, but it is also the starting point for some unforgettable inland adventures to Egypt’s most stunning antiquities.

Luxor

Distance: Around 4-5 hours each way by van/car

Best for: Ancient history lovers

Price range: EUR 37-80 / USD 39-87 per person

One of the top-selling day trips in Egypt, the journey from Hurghada to Luxor takes visitors deep into the heart of ancient Egypt.

Explore Karnak Temple, marvel at the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut and descend into the royal tombs of the Valley of the Kings. Though it is a long day, the chance to stand among these ancient monuments makes it worth the early start.

Day Trips from Hurghada to Cairo

Cairo

Distance: 6-7 hours each way by van, or 1 hour by plane

Best for: First-time visitors, history buffs

Price range: EUR 34-280 / USD 36-305 (depending on plane or van option) per person

For those wanting to glimpse the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Sphinx and visit the Egyptian Museum, day trips from Hurghada to Cairo are popular. Opt for a quick flight to maximize sightseeing time or a more budget-friendly van trip.

Day Trips Near Hurghada

Desert and Sea Adventures

Distance: Varies depending on location

Best for: Thrill seekers

Price range: EUR 30-55 / USD 32-60 per person

Not all day trips have to be historic – the desert and sea surrounding Hurghada offers adventure-packed excursions. Take a jeep safari across the dunes, savour a traditional Bedouin-style BBQ, race through the sand on a quad bike or go dolphin spotting during a cruise to Orange Bay.

Day Trips from Cairo to Fayoum

As the beating heart of Egypt, Cairo is not only home to the iconic Pyramids and the Egyptian Museum, but also serves as a launchpad for exciting day trips to nearby historic and natural sites.

Fayoum Oasis

Distance: Around 1.5 hours by car

Best for: Nature lovers, adventure seekers

Price range: EUR 120-280 / USD 130-305 per person

Just southwest of Cairo, Fayoum is a blend of stunning landscapes and ancient heritage. From the breathtaking Wadi El Rayan waterfalls to the prehistoric whale fossils of Wadi El Hitan, Fayoum offers a refreshing break from the city. Don’t miss a stroll around Lake Qarun or a visit to Tunis Village, famous for its pottery workshops.

Day Trips from Cairo to Alexandria

Alexandria

Distance: Around 2.5 to 3 hours by car

Best for: History enthusiasts, culture seekers

Price range: EUR 38-140 / USD 40-150 per person

Alexandria’s rich blend of Greco-Roman history and Mediterranean charm makes it one of the most popular day trips from Cairo. Walk along the Corniche, visit the iconic Bibliotheca Alexandrina, and explore the Roman Amphitheatre or the Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa. For a seaside meal, Alexandria’s seafood is among the best in Egypt.

Day Trips from Cairo to Luxor

Luxor (by plane)

Flight time: 1 hour each way

Best for: Ancient history lovers

Price range: EUR 300-610 / USD 325-660 per person

If you are short on time but dreaming of seeing Egypt’s greatest temples, a day trip from Cairo to Luxor by plane is the answer. Explore the sprawling Karnak Temple, the imposing statues at Luxor Temple, and the painted tombs in the Valley of the Kings – all in one action-packed memorable day.

Day Trips from Sharm El Sheikh to Mount Sinai

Sharm El Sheikh is known for its crystal-clear waters and luxury resorts, but the surrounding Sinai region offers day trips that blend natural beauty, religious significance, and adventure.

St. Catherine’s Monastery & Mount Sinai

Distance: Around 3-4 hours each way by van

Best for: Pilgrims, nature lovers

Price range: EUR 40-65 / USD 43-70 per person

Perched at the foot of Mount Sinai, St. Catherine’s Monastery is one of the world’s oldest functioning Christian monasteries. Many travelers combine a visit with a sunrise or sunset hike up Mount Sinai, where tradition holds that Moses received the Ten Commandments.

Day Trips from Sharm El Sheikh to Cairo

Cairo

Distance: 1 hour each way by flight or 5-6 hours each way by van

Best for: First-time visitors, history buffs

Price range: EUR 60-EUR 230 / USD 65-250 per person depending on transportation option

If you are staying in Sharm but want a glimpse of Egypt’s most famous landmarks, a day trip to Cairo is a perfect option. Flights make the trip easy, letting you visit the Pyramids, Sphinx, and Egyptian Museum in just one day but there are also van transportation options for a more affordable visit.

Day Trips from Sharm El Sheikh to Ras Mohammed

Ras Mohammed National Park

Distance: Around 30 minutes by boat

Best for: Snorkelers, divers, nature lovers

Price range: EUR 7-40 / USD 8-43 per person depending on activities and length; may be lower depending on group size

Located at the tip of the Sinai Peninsula, Ras Mohammed is one of Egypt’s most stunning natural reserves. Snorkel or dive among vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life – all within easy reach of Sharm El Sheikh.

Day Trips from Aswan to Abu Simbel

Aswan’s laid-back vibe makes it a charming destination on its own, but it also serves as a base for exploring southern Egypt’s treasures.

Abu Simbel

Distance: Around 3-4 hours each way by van

Best for: Ancient history lovers

Price range: EUR 79-310 / USD 85-335 per person (depending on group size)

The awe-inspiring twin temples of Abu Simbel, built by Ramses II, are one of Egypt’s most remarkable sights with a remarkable story. Standing before these massive statues and exploring their interiors is a highlight of any trip to southern Egypt.

Day Trips from Aswan to Philae Temple

Philae Temple at Sunset. Photo Credit: Andrew Gerges

Philae Temple & Nubian Villages

Distance: 20-30 minutes by boat

Best for: Culture enthusiasts

Price range: EUR 110-190 / USD 118-205 per person (depending on group size)

Closer to Aswan, Philae Temple offers stunning island views and beautifully preserved ancient carvings. A visit can be paired with a stop at one of the colorful Nubian villages along the Nile, where visitors can experience Nubian hospitality and learn about their unique culture.

Day Trips from Luxor to Aswan

From Luxor, you can also take magical one or two day trips to Aswan.

Luxor to Edfu and Kom Ombo Temples

Distance: 4+ hours by van, depending on tour type

Best for: Upper Egyptian history enthusiasts

Price range: EUR 130-650 / USD 140-695 per person (depending on group size and tour length)

Further down the Nile from Luxor, Aswan offers stunning monuments brimming with beauty and history. The perfect itinerary means combining Luxor with an Aswan visit.

Top Tips for Day Trippers