Ramadan drinks have long been a staple of Egyptian culture, with classics like sobia and kharoub. This year, there’s a growing trend of incorporating these traditional beverages into modern café culture, merging nostalgia with contemporary tastes.

Sobia, a sweet, coconut-based milk drink, kharoub, a refreshing, naturally sweet carob juice, tamarind, hibiscus, and apricot-based kamar el din made their annual return to iftar tables. But, this time it’s with a twist. Fusions have given rise to an exciting wave of creative drink menus across Egypt, with Ramadan flavors appearing in everything from lattes to bubble tea.

Sobia Meets Specialty Coffee

One of the biggest trends this year is sobia coffee, a blend of Egypt’s beloved coconut-based Ramadan drink with espresso. The creamy sweetness of sobia naturally complements the bold bitterness of coffee, creating a unique latte-like experience.

Some cafés are even offering sobia iced lattes and sobia cold brew, appealing to those who love a milky yet refreshing coffee option. This trend is gaining traction not just in Ramadan but as a year-round offering in specialty coffee shops looking to bring a local twist to their menus.

These traditional beverages can be found at various cafés and coffee shops across Egypt, including chains like Cilantro, providing a convenient option for those looking to enjoy their favorite Ramadan drinks while on the go.

Bubble Tea Gets an Egyptian Makeover

Boba tea, also known as bubble tea, is a sweet, flavored tea-based drink that is typically made with black or green tea, milk or fruit flavorings, and chewy tapioca pearls (called “boba”) at the bottom. The boba tea craze has now also officially met Egyptian tradition with sobia boba. This innovative drink combines the thick, coconut-infused richness of sobia with chewy tapioca pearls, giving bubble tea lovers a new flavor profile to enjoy.

Some shops are even experimenting with kharoub boba, using the naturally sweet and earthy carob juice as a base, paired with milk and pearls for a refreshing twist.

Another rising trend is matcha sobia, a fusion of Japan’s iconic green tea powder with the coconut notes of sobia. The result is a vibrant green, mildly sweet, and coconut-flavored creamy beverage that appeals to both matcha lovers and those looking for a healthier alternative to traditional Ramadan drinks.

These drinks can be found at Taiyaki, a shop known for Japanese desserts and drinks with branches all over Cairo, and the coffee shop, 1980.

Hibiscus Popping Boba

Popping boba is a fun and flavorful addition to bubble tea and other desserts, made from a thin, gel-like membrane that encases fruit juice. Instead of being chewy like tapioca pearls, these are small, juice-filled balls that burst in your mouth when you bite into them. When bitten into, it releases a refreshing splash of liquid, adding an extra dimension of texture and taste. Unlike traditional tapioca pearls, which are chewy, popping boba provides a juicy, almost playful experience with every sip or bite. They come in a variety of flavors, such as mango, lychee, strawberry, and now, hibiscus, offering a unique way to enhance beverages and frozen treats.

Just in time for Ramadan, Taiyaki has introduced a special hibiscus-flavored popping boba, available throughout the whole month. Hibiscus, known for its floral and slightly tart taste, brings a refreshing twist to drinks and desserts, making it a perfect choice for Iftar treats. Whether enjoyed in a creamy milk tea, a fruity slush, or paired with one of Taiyaki’s signature fish-shaped pastries, this limited-time offering is a delicious way to celebrate and cool off after a day of fasting. If you’re a fan of popping boba, this is a must-try flavor while it’s available!

Amar El Din Reimagined

Apricot-based amar el din is seeing new life beyond its traditional thick juice form. Some dessert cafés are using it as a base for amar el din smoothies, blending it with ice, and a hint of honey for a smoothie-like texture. Others are incorporating it into milkshakes, combining it with vanilla or cinnamon for a nostalgic yet refreshing treat.

Some upscale spots are also offering amar el din mocktails, mixing the rich apricot essence with sparkling water, citrus, and herbs like mint or basil for an elevated Ramadan-inspired drink.

The Amar El Din smoothies can be bought from 1980 coffee shops all over Egypt.

The beauty of this trend lies in its ability to honor tradition while adapting to the evolving tastes of younger generations. As cafés, juice bars, and specialty drink makers continue to experiment, one thing is certain, Ramadan flavors are no longer confined to a single month. Instead, they are becoming an integral part of Egypt’s evolving café culture, proving that the best way to keep a tradition alive is to let it grow with the times.