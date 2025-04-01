Saudi Arabia Closes Egyptian Dessert Chain ‘B Laban’ Amid Food Poisoning Reports

Saudi authorities have temporarily shut down branches of B Laban, a popular Egyptian dessert chain, following reports of food poisoning linked to its products.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed it had acted on received complaints by conducting inspections and taking the necessary regulatory measures.

“As a precautionary measure, the establishment’s factories and branches have been temporarily closed until the necessary verification and analysis processes are completed,” the ministry stated.

It also assured that most affected individuals had recovered, while others remained in stable condition under medical care.

Although the ministry did not name the establishment, the announcement follows reports of widespread closures of B Laban locations in Riyadh, Khobar, and Mecca, with videos circulating on social media showing shuttered shops.

The ministry emphasized that consumer health and safety remain a top priority and urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information.

B Laban, founded in 2021, established a strong presence in Egypt with over 55 branches. The brand then expanded to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, and Jordan, opening its first stores in these countries earlier in 2024.