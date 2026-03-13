Man Arrested After Alleged Assault Over Smoking During Ramadan in Cairo

Egyptian authorities arrested a man after a video circulated on social media showing him verbally abusing and attempting to assault another individual who confronted him about smoking during Ramadan in Abbasiya, Cairo, according to an official statement issued on Thursday, 12 March.

During Ramadan in Egypt, many Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from food, drink, and smoking during daylight hours. While the practice is widely observed, it is not illegal to eat or smoke in public during fasting hours.

According to the statement, no official police reports were initially filed regarding the incident. However, security services launched an investigation after the video began circulating online.

The individual who filmed and posted the video was later identified as a resident of North Sinai Governorate. During questioning, he said the incident took place on 8 March, when a man verbally insulted him and attempted to physically assault him after he objected to the man smoking during Ramadan.

Authorities later identified and arrested the suspect, who resides within the jurisdiction of the Sahel Police Station. During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to the incident.

Legal procedures have since been initiated.