Egypt Urges Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East

In light of recent coordinated military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran on Saturday, 28 February, an official Egyptian source has firmly refuted allegations that Israel had provided Cairo with a 48-hour advance notice of its plans to strike Iran, labeling these claims as completely false.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern” over the unfolding military escalation, warning that the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran could spiral into chaos, threatening regional and international security.

The ministry reiterated the urgent need for political solutions, emphasizing that reliance on military force would only result in increased violence and bloodshed.

Egypt’s statement highlighted the importance of diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path to ensuring security and stability in the region.

In its condemnation of Iran’s recent retaliatory strikes aimed at American military assets and Arab nations, Egypt pointedly criticized the targeting of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of its neighboring Arab states, including Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

This violation poses severe threats to the collective security and stability of these nations and underscores the need to reconsider regional strategies grounded in mutual respect and cooperation.

Egypt advocates for careful dialogue and negotiation to prevent further escalation of tensions that could destabilize the Middle East.