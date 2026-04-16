96% of Divorces Begin With Egyptian Men, But Women Pay the Price

“Reality is far more terrifying than anything we portray on screen,” Egyptian actress and cultural icon Youssra said during a panel discussion titled Balancing the Scales to mark International Women’s Day at the Australian Ambassador’s Residence on Tuesday, 14 April. “We impose our own form of censorship as artists, yet the truth is even harsher and darker than what we can imagine.” The actress was referring to her work in films and series such as Qadeyet Ra’y ‘Am (A Case of Public Opinion, 2007) and Leilet Eid (The Night of the Feast, 2024), both of which confronted women’s social issues, particularly taboo subjects like sexual violence, and the ways they were received within Egyptian society. While cinema operates within defined boundaries of censorship, the panel brought forward a far starker, unfiltered reality. It moved beyond polished narratives and unreliable figures, laying bare the enduring challenges women continue to face. Moderated by Soraya Bahgat, the discussion featured Randa Abul Azm, Bureau Chief for Al Arabiya News Channel in Cairo; Nehad Aboul Komsan, Chair of the Egyptian Center for Women’s Rights; and Amel Fahmy, Managing Director of Tadwein Center for Gender…



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