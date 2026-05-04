Egyptian Singer Hany Shaker Dies at 73

Renowned Egyptian singer Hany Shaker has died at the age of 73 following a prolonged illness, according to multiple local and regional media reports on Sunday, 3 May.

He had been receiving treatment in France in recent weeks after suffering a severe colon hemorrhage that required surgery, with his condition later deteriorating following a cardiac arrest.

Widely known across the Arab world as the “Prince of Arab Singing,” Shaker was one of Egypt’s most recognisable voices, with a career spanning more than five decades.

Born in Cairo in 1952, Shaker began studying music at an early age before joining the Cairo Conservatoire. He rose to prominence in the 1970s and went on to release a long catalogue of popular romantic songs that remained widely listened to across generations.

Among his best-known songs were Lessa Betesaaly (You Still Call Me, 2002), Nesyanak Saab Akeed (Forgetting You Is Surely Difficult, 2015), and Yaretak Maaya (I wish you were with me, 2005), helping cement his place in modern Arabic music.

Beyond singing, Shaker also served as head of Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate, where he played a prominent role in debates over the music industry and artists’ rights.

News of his death prompted tributes from fans and fellow artists across Egypt and the wider Arab world.

Hany Shaker was part of a generation of artists who bridged Egypt’s classical music era with contemporary Arab pop, maintaining popularity from the cassette era through the digital age.