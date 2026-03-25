Mohamed Salah to Depart Liverpool After Nine Legendary Years

Liverpool have confirmed on Tuesday, 24 March, that Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing his nine-year career at Anfield to a close.

The Egypt forward, 33, has “reached an agreement” with the Reds to end his time in England a year earlier than planned, with Liverpool describing the decision as one made after extensive consideration and framed by Salah’s desire to be transparent with supporters as soon as possible.

Since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017, Salah has rewritten the club’s record books, most notably delivering the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years in 2019–20 and going on to lift the UEFA Champions League in 2018–19.

His trophy cabinet at Anfield featured the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, alongside the club’s broader run of success under Jurgen Klopp.

Over 435 appearances, Salah has scored 255 goals and sits third on Liverpool’s all-time scorers list, underlining the rare combination of longevity and influence that has defined his Anfield legacy.

Individually, Salah’s consistency has carried him into the top tier of English football’s greatest performers. He has won the Premier League Golden Boot multiple times, secured a collection of personal awards, and achieved milestones that place him among the most decorated forwards in the competition’s history.

His impact has also been more than just about goals, as the winger’s evolution into a creator in addition to a finisher helped him claim recognition as one of the Premier League’s most complete attacking players during the Klopp era. In recent seasons, he has continued to be counted among Europe’s most feared forwards, setting standards that have made him synonymous with decisive moments in the biggest matches.

The decision to part ways comes amid a noticeable dip in form during Salah’s ninth year at Anfield. Liverpool noted that his situation had become a talking point late last year, when he was dropped for a stretch of games, an episode that led to Salah telling reporters the club “has thrown me under the bus.”

The statement from the club also acknowledged that Salah will remain focused on football in the final weeks of the campaign, even as the emotional weight of the farewell becomes clearer to supporters.

In his message to fans, Salah said he never imagined how deeply Liverpool, the city, and its people would come to mean so much to his life, describing the club as “not just a football club” but a passion, history and spirit.

Liverpool echoed that sentiment, stating Salah expressed a wish to make the announcement at the earliest opportunity “to provide transparency about his future” due to his respect and gratitude for supporters, while also noting that full celebration of his achievements would come later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield.

Looking ahead, Salah is currently out with a muscle injury sustained in the Champions League last week, and Liverpool will conclude their Premier League season against Brentford at Anfield on 24 May.

Liverpool is set to face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, 8 April, and fans will be looking for Salah’s final performances rather than reputation alone, while his achievements, as Liverpool’s long list of honours and records suggests, are already secure.