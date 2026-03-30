33 Countries Confirmed for Cairo Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2026

The Egyptian Gymnastics Federation has officially released on Sunday 29 March the final list of countries confirmed to participate in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2026 for both men and women, taking place in Cairo from 3-6 April at the Cairo Stadium indoor halls complex.

According to the federation, the tournament will feature 33 countries, including host nation Egypt, alongside teams from across multiple regions such as Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, and Chile.

While the championship will be a major sporting event, the federation emphasized that promoting Egypt’s civilization and heritage is among the key objectives behind hosting the competition.

Federation President Ehab Amin said that sports tourism is central to Egypt’s approach to international events, explaining that such tournaments offer an opportunity to introduce participating delegations to Egypt’s rich cultural legacy.

He added that the federation has prepared informative guides and materials highlighting major tourist and historical destinations.

Among the attractions featured in the federation’s plans are Khan El Khalili, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and the Pyramids of Giza, with additional visits to key sites scheduled in parallel with the event.

Amin also noted that Egypt’s hosting role is not limited to the competition itself, but extends to strengthening the country’s global image through structured cultural and tourism initiatives.

With wide international participation expected, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is positioned to become a significant stop on the international gymnastics calendar and a platform to enhance Egypt’s reputation as a destination for major world-class sporting events according to The Egyptian Gymnastics Federation.