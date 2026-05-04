Egypt Moves to Take Over “Happy Land School” After Viral Video Alleges Sexual Assault of a Child

Egypt’s Ministry of Education has taken over the management of Happy Land School in the Bashteel area of Giza on Monday, 4 May, after authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an incident involving an alleged sexual assault of a young girl, following the viral circulation of a video online.

According to authorities, the case dates back to October 2025, but it only came to public attention after a reported dispute between the school’s partners which led to the video being shared on social media.

The upload triggered widespread outrage and prompted swift action by the ministry and security authorities. The Interior Ministry said it identified the suspect and arrested him in Sohag governorate, adding that the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

The video, which shows inappropriate conduct by a staff member in an administrative office inside the school, intensified fears among parents about child safety, particularly in private schools.

Local reporting cited education directorate sources stating that the person appearing in the clip is not the school’s director, as initially circulated, but rather one of its partners, while investigations continue to clarify the full circumstances.

In response to the incident and public pressure, the Ministry of Education placed the school under full financial and administrative supervision and appointed a specialized committee to manage it temporarily until the investigation is concluded.

The controversy unfolded amid mounting national anxiety over high-profile abuse cases in schools. One of the most widely discussed incidents involved Seeds International School in Cairo, where multiple defendants were convicted in connection with sexual assault of children, leading to court rulings and renewed calls for stronger safeguards.

Against this background, the Happy Land case has renewed demands for stricter monitoring inside schools, including in administrative areas, along with tighter background checks and clearer regulatory controls.