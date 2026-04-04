Egypt and Ukraine Leaders Call for De-escalation in the Middle East and Diplomatic Resolution

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call on Friday, 3 April, to discuss ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions.

According to an official statement, Al-Sisi underscored the urgency of reducing tensions in the Middle East to prevent further instability, noting the broader impact of continued conflict on regional security as well as global economic and trade conditions. He also reiterated Egypt’s rejection of attacks on the sovereignty of Arab states, expressing support for regional stability and calling for an end to such actions.

Zelensky echoed concerns about the risks of continued escalation and expressed appreciation for Egypt’s diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm. He also highlighted Ukraine’s position in seeking to limit the expansion of conflict in the Middle East.

The call comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with ongoing military exchanges involving Iran, the United States, and Israel contributing to instability in the Gulf.

In addition to regional developments, both leaders discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine. Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s support for political and diplomatic solutions to the conflict, stressing the importance of settling as soon as possible. Zelensky, in turn, welcomed Egypt’s stance and its calls for an end to the war.

The conversation also addressed bilateral relations, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and food security, while exploring further opportunities for collaboration.

Separately, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is currently visiting Russia, where he has held talks with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During these meetings, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia–Ukraine conflict.