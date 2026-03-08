EgyptAir Denies Reports of Return Ticket Price Hikes from Gulf to Cairo

EgyptAir has denied information circulating on social media claiming that return ticket prices from Gulf countries to Cairo have increased, saying the claims are inaccurate and do not reflect the airline’s policies during the current regional disruptions.

In a statement posted on Friday, 6 March, the national carrier said it has implemented an operational plan to help Egyptian citizens whose return bookings from certain Gulf destinations were cancelled, including operating daily exceptional flights to assist stranded passengers.

However, the airline noted that the number of flights remains limited due to regulations issued by civil aviation authorities in the affected countries, as well as ongoing operational conditions in the region.

EgyptAir said the additional flights are primarily intended to accommodate passengers who already hold confirmed bookings on the airline, allowing them to return to Egypt without paying extra fees. These travellers are given priority and account for the majority of available seats.

The airline added that it has introduced several measures to ease travel disruptions, including waiving ticket change penalties.

According to EgyptAir, the number of seats available for new bookings on these flights, if any remain after accommodating existing passengers, does not exceed five percent of total capacity. The airline said these seats are priced according to prevailing market rates compared with other Egyptian and international airlines.

It also noted that ticket prices have been affected by a rise in insurance costs linked to operating flights in areas experiencing geopolitical tensions, which are currently classified as high-risk zones. The airline added that it is also covering the costs of outbound flight segments that operate without passengers.

EgyptAir said it remains committed to supporting Egyptian citizens during crises while maintaining safety and operational standards.

Regional air travel has been disrupted in recent days after several Middle Eastern countries partially closed their airspace following military escalation in the region, forcing airlines to suspend or reroute flights across key aviation routes.