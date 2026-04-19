Egyptian Red Crescent Receives 36th Batch of Injured Palestinians at Rafah

The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) said it received on Sunday 19 April the 36th group of wounded and ill Palestinians via the Rafah border crossing, providing services to facilitate the movement of patients and their companions.

ERC support included hot meals, clothing, and personal care items.

In parallel, the ERC dispatched the 179th “Zad Al-Izzah (humanitarian aid convoy campaign used by the Egyptian Red Crescent for shipments of relief aid from Egypt to Gaza) – From Egypt to Gaza” convoy, sending several trucks carrying more than 5,590 tons of comprehensive humanitarian assistance.

The shipment included over 2,680 tons of food supplies and flour, more than 1,170 tons of medical and relief items, and around 1,740 tons of fuel to help operate hospitals and other vital facilities.

The ERC also delivered large-scale emergency shelter and winterization supplies, including more than 7,580 tents for displaced people, 11,470 clothing items, over 695 blankets, 240 mattresses, and more than 13,450 tarpaulins.

The ERC said its humanitarian operations at Rafah have continued since the start of the crisis, with total aid delivered to Gaza exceeding 900,000 tons, supported by the efforts of more than 65,000 volunteers.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, the humanitarian toll has been extremely severe: over 75,000 people have been reported killed (the vast majority Palestinians), more than 100,000 injured, and around 90 percent of Gaza’s population displaced, with women and children making up a large share of casualties.