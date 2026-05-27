Egypt Considers New Laws on Online Betting, Rumours, and Children’s Social Media Use

Egypt’s parliament is preparing to discuss proposed amendments targeting online betting platforms, cyber extortion, and the spread of online rumours, according to statements by MP Ahmed Badawi, head of the House of Representatives’ Communications and Information Technology Committee.

In statements to Al-Shorouk, an Egyptian daily newspaper, Badawi said the government is expected to submit amendments to Egypt’s Cybercrime Law after Eid al-Adha.

The proposed changes would explicitly criminalise online betting applications following what he described as a rise in fraud cases linked to such platforms.

According to Badawi, current legislation already penalises illegal electronic applications used in cybercrimes, but does not specifically mention online betting. He said the new amendments would directly address electronic gambling and introduce tougher penalties, which could reach life imprisonment in major cases involving organised criminal networks and large-scale fraud.

The proposed amendments would also expand provisions related to cyber extortion and the spread of false information online. Badawi said lawmakers are seeking to update existing legislation in response to the rapid growth of digital platforms and new technologies.

He added that the proposed amendments would target rumours intended to spread false information or create what he described as “a climate of despair” in the public sphere, noting that individuals who publish or share such content could face penalties under the revised law.

Separately, Badawi said parliament has completed initial discussions on a draft law regulating children’s use of social media platforms after holding seven hearings on the issue. According to his statements, the government is currently finalising the legislation before submitting it to parliament.

The proposals come amid wider debates in Egypt over internet regulation, online fraud, rising data costs, and the impact of social media platforms on children and young users.