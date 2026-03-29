Nabil Fahmy Named Next Secretary-General of the Arab League

Arab foreign ministers have approved the appointment of Egypt’s former foreign minister Nabil Fahmy as Secretary-General of the Arab League, according to statements released following ministerial meetings on Sunday, 29 March.

Fahmy is set to assume the role on 1 July 2026 for a five-year term, succeeding Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who has held the position since 2016.

The decision comes after Arab ministers endorsed Egypt’s nomination during a virtual session of the Arab League Council, which addressed ongoing regional developments and security concerns.

During the meeting, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty reaffirmed Cairo’s position on regional stability, stressing the importance of safeguarding the sovereignty and security of Arab states amid rising tensions.

Fahmy brings decades of diplomatic experience to the role. He served as Egypt’s foreign minister between 2013 and 2014 and previously held ambassadorial posts in both the United States and Japan.

Over the course of his career, he also contributed to international discussions on disarmament and global security through roles within the United Nations and participated in key diplomatic negotiations.

Beyond government service, Fahmy founded the School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the American University in Cairo in 2009, where he later served as dean.

His appointment comes at a time of heightened regional challenges, as Arab states continue to navigate political and security pressures across the region.