Egypt to Launch Child-Focused SIM Card Within 60 Days

Egypt is set to introduce a dedicated mobile SIM card for children within the next 60 days, according to a statement by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology on Sunday 5 April.

The SIM card, which is being developed in coordination with Egypt’s four mobile operators, is designed to give parents greater control over their children’s phone usage, including monitoring tools and safety features.

Officials said technical preparations for the rollout are nearing completion, with the service expected to be made available across all telecom networks once launched.

The announcement comes as part of broader efforts to enhance online safety for minors, amid growing concerns over children’s exposure to harmful digital content.

During a parliamentary committee session, ministers and officials discussed proposals for new legislation aimed at regulating children’s use of social media platforms and websites.

The proposed framework is expected to draw on international models, including measures such as setting minimum age requirements and increasing platform accountability, while aiming to strike a balance between protection and access to digital spaces.

Officials also highlighted the growing influence of the digital environment on children’s behaviour, stressing the importance of age verification and data privacy safeguards.

The discussions form part of Egypt’s wider push to develop a more regulated digital landscape for young users, while encouraging safer and more responsible online engagement.