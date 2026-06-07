Egypt Sends Relief Aid to Flood-Stricken Mozambique

Egypt announced on 6 June dispatching a shipment of humanitarian relief supplies to Mozambique, responding to devastating floods and torrential rains that have swept through several regions of the southeastern African nation, displacing residents, damaging infrastructure and disrupting essential services across at least seven cities.

The Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development, Cairo’s lead body for foreign aid and development cooperation, organized the relief consignment, which included medical supplies and basic foodstuffs intended to ease the hardship facing families uprooted by the disaster.

Ambassador Mohamed Farghal, Egypt’s envoy to Maputo, formally handed over the shipment to Mozambique’s foreign minister and to the director of the country’s National Institute of Disaster Management Agency, known by its Portuguese acronym INGD. Both sides described the gesture as a reflection of deep historical and fraternal ties between the two nations.

The delivery underscores Egypt’s broader effort to position itself as an active partner in African humanitarian crises, particularly as climate-driven disasters grow more frequent and severe across the continent. Cairo has increasingly framed such assistance as an expression of pan-African solidarity rather than traditional foreign aid.

The Egyptian agency said the initiative affirms Egypt’s commitment to standing alongside its African neighbors in times of natural catastrophe and expressed hope for a swift recovery for affected communities and a return to stability in the impacted areas.

Mozambique has long been one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, repeatedly battered by cyclones, floods and droughts that have tested the limits of its emergency response capacity.