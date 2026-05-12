Families of Egyptian Sailors Plead for Help After Tanker Hijacking Near Somalia

Fear and uncertainty continue to grip the families of eight Egyptian sailors who were abducted after an oil tanker was hijacked off the Yemeni coast and forced toward Somali waters on 2 May, creating a threat to maritime security and the safety of international trade routes.

The sailors, identified by relatives, include engineers, mechanics, officers, and support staff from different parts of Egypt who left their home country to seek work at sea.

The sailors were aboard the oil tanker M/T Eureka, which was reportedly intercepted by armed pirates while traveling from the UAE to Yemen. According to relatives, the crew has been held hostage for days after the vessel was diverted toward Somalia’s Puntland region.

Yet, for the families of the sailors waiting back home in Egypt, phone calls and messages have turned into a stream of threats from Somali pirates.

“We have been kidnapped. There is no food or water, and we are surrounded by armed men. Please help spread awareness about our situation on social media,” one of the sailors said in a WhatsApp message.

Ahmed Radi, whose brother is among the kidnapped crew members, said the family last heard from him days ago. He described frightening messages in which the sailors warned that negotiations had stalled and that their situation was becoming increasingly dangerous.

According to relatives, the Somali hijackers demanded USD 3.5 million (EGP 185 million) in ransom and threatened the crew’s lives if talks failed.

Another family member accused the shipping company of failing to move quickly enough to secure the sailors’ release, saying the men had effectively been left alone in a life-threatening situation. Families have appealed directly to the Egyptian government, international maritime organizations, and naval forces operating in the region to intervene before the crisis worsens.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with Somali authorities. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has instructed Egypt’s embassy in Mogadishu to follow the case and support the crew.

The United Arab Emirates condemned the hijacking and expressed solidarity with Egypt and the families of the abducted sailors, calling for stronger international cooperation to combat piracy and protect maritime workers.

The incident has revived concerns over piracy in the Gulf of Aden and nearby shipping lanes, areas that are critical to global trade but have seen renewed instability in recent months.