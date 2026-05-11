Al-Sisi Arrives in Kenya for Africa–France Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in Nairobi on Monday 11 May to take part in the Africa–France summit, a two-day gathering in the Kenyan capital, bringing together African leaders, French officials, international organizations, and business representatives to discuss economic development and regional cooperation.

Held under the theme “Africa Forward,” the summit is jointly organized by Kenya and France and focuses on issues including sustainable growth, digital innovation, energy transition, and reforming global financial institutions. French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General António Guterres are among the senior figures attending the event alongside heads of state, development banks, and private-sector leaders from across Africa and Europe.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi is scheduled to deliver remarks during the summit and participate in a number of meetings with African and international officials on the sidelines of the event.

The summit takes place at a time when many African governments are pushing for stronger representation in international economic institutions and increased financing for infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology projects. France has also been seeking to redefine its relationship with African countries through expanded economic partnerships and investment initiatives.

Organizers say this year’s summit is intended to promote a more equal model of cooperation between African nations and France, with an emphasis on shared economic interests and long-term development goals. It is also the first edition of the summit to be co-hosted with an English-speaking African country.

Key discussions are expected to address development financing, food security, youth employment, energy accessibility, digital competitiveness, and regional peace and security efforts, including support for African Union-led initiatives.

The opening day includes a business and investment forum aimed at encouraging partnerships between African and French companies, as well as events centred on youth engagement, sports, and the creative economy. Discussions on the second day will focus more broadly on international financial reform and global economic challenges.

The Nairobi summit follows a series of recent international conferences centred on Africa’s economic future and climate priorities, including financing and development meetings held in Paris, Nairobi, and Luanda over the past several years.

Officials have also indicated that outcomes from the summit may help shape discussions ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit in Evian, which France is expected to host in June. The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member States of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.