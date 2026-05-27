IRONMAN 70.3 to Take Place in Sharm El Sheikh in October 2026

IRONMAN 70.3 Sharm El Sheikh is set to take place in Sharm El Sheikh on 16 October 2026, with registration for the international triathlon race now officially open.

Previous Egyptian editions of the race were held in Sahl Hasheesh before the event moved to Sharm El Sheikh for the 2026 edition.

According to organisers, the new course will feature a swim through the Red Sea in Naama Bay, alongside updated cycling and running routes stretching across the coastal city.

IRONMAN 70.3 is one of the world’s most recognised endurance races, combining a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and 21.1 km half marathon run in a single event. Athletes from around the world compete in races held across multiple countries as part of the global IRONMAN series.

Organisers described Sharm El Sheikh as a natural fit for the competition due to its warm weather, Red Sea coastline, and tourism infrastructure. Located at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, the city is internationally known for diving, beaches, and coral reefs.

The event comes as Egypt continues to position itself as a destination for international sports tourism, with recent years seeing the country host global competitions across triathlon, squash, handball, and motorsports.