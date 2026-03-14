Cairo Pushes for De-Escalation as Al-Sisi Speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a phone call on Friday 13 March with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid rising regional tensions, reaffirming Egypt’s rejection of attacks targeting several Arab states and urging an immediate return to diplomacy. According to Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El‑Shennawy, President Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s “categorical condemnation and rejection” of Iran’s targeting of Gulf countries, as well as Jordan and Iraq. The Egyptian leader emphasized that these states neither supported nor participated in the war against Iran, but instead worked to reduce tensions and support negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at resolving the crisis diplomatically. During the call, President Al-Sisi underscored Egypt’s commitment to the principle of good neighborliness and called for an immediate halt to attacks in order to prevent further destabilization across the region. He also voiced Egypt’s regret over the current escalation and warned of its potential consequences for regional security and the welfare of the Middle East’s populations. The Egyptian president highlighted Cairo’s ongoing efforts to contain the crisis and steer all parties back to negotiations, stressing the importance of flexibility in order to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough. On his…



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