Yasmine Fouad Steps Down as Egypt’s Minister of Environment

In a significant reshuffle at the top ranks of Egypt’s cabinet, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly accepted the resignation of Yasmine Fouad, the country’s long-serving Minister of Environment.

The decision was formalized in the official gazette’s Issue No. 29 (Supplement) through Decree No. 2480 of 2025, published on Sunday.

Fouad, who has held the post since 2018, has been widely regarded as a key architect of Egypt’s modern environmental policy. Her tenure was marked by increased international engagement, culminating in Egypt’s high-profile hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh in 2022.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet announced Fouad’s next official role, but local reports indicate she may be moving to an international post focused on global environmental governance.

Fouad was appointed in May as the next Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), following an announcement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. She succeeds Ibrahim Thiaw of Mauritania and brings to the role over 25 years of experience in environmental governance, diplomacy, and sustainable development.

In a concurrent decree, No. 2481 of 2025, Madbouly appointed Manal Awad Mikhael, currently serving as Minister of Local Development, to assume the duties of the Minister of Environment temporarily.

Mikhael, known for her technocratic management style and focus on urban development and local governance, will hold both portfolios until a permanent appointment is made.