UK to Recognize Palestine in September if Ceasefire Deal Fails

The United Kingdom (UK) could officially recognize Palestine as a state this September, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, 29 July.

In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Starmer said this move will go forward unless Israel takes clear steps to improve the situation in Gaza, such as agreeing to a ceasefire, stopping any plans to annex parts of the West Bank, and committing to a serious peace process that supports a two-state solution.

He also emphasized that the UK’s expectations of Hamas remain unchanged: they must release all hostages, agree to a ceasefire, disarm, and stay out of governing Gaza.

Starmer said the government will assess whether either side has made real progress before the UN meeting, and that no single party will have the power to block the UK’s decision.

Starmer explained that the UK’s latest move is being driven by two key concerns: the ongoing crisis in Gaza, which he called “intolerable,” and the fear that the chance for a two-state solution is quickly fading.

This announcement is part of an eight-step peace plan the UK government has been quietly working on for some time.

Just a few days ago, 221 members of Parliament from nine different political parties signed a letter urging Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to officially recognize Palestine.

The letter said this move would give real weight to the UK’s long-standing support for a two-state solution. Labour MP Sarah Champion, who helped lead the letter, said recognizing Palestine is the only realistic way to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Nearly 140 countries around the world have recognized Palestine as a state, including most of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Last year, Spain, Ireland, and Norway formally recognized Palestine, a move seen as a major shift within Europe. More recently, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will also move toward recognizing Palestinian statehood.