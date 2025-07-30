//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Azza Fahmy Designs Her First Beach Clubhouse on Egypt’s North Coast

July 30, 2025

 

Egyptian jewelry brand Azza Fahmy has teamed up with real estate developer MARAKEZ to design its first-ever beach clubhouse, set to open in summer 2026 at Ramla in Ras El Hekma.

Known for its handcrafted jewelry inspired by Arabic heritage, the brand is now taking its first step into designing a complete lifestyle space.

To celebrate the upcoming launch, Azza Fahmy and MARAKEZ hosted a one-day event at the Ramla beachfront. Guests were invited to enjoy a relaxed day by the sea, with music, food, and design that paid tribute to the nostalgic feel of old Alexandrian summers.

The clubhouse is designed to reflect the brand’s signature style, including Arabic calligraphy, historical symbols, and cultural symbolism. It also includes indoor and outdoor spaces, blending Mediterranean beach life with Egyptian culture and craftsmanship.

Courtesy of Azza Fahmy
Courtesy of Azza Fahmy

Fatma Ghaly, CEO of Azza Fahmy Jewellery, says the project brings the brand’s storytelling to life in a new way, beyond jewelry.

“We are approaching the space the same way we approach our jewellery, with an emphasis on detail. The Mediterranean aesthetic allows for a sense of playfulness, while our brand DNA will bring depth and character,” she added.

The move follows a growing global trend among fashion and luxury houses to create branded beach destinations, such as Dior’s beach clubs in Saint-Tropez and Jacquemus’ Riviera-inspired spaces. Azza Fahmy brings a distinctly Egyptian perspective to this idea, reimagining the concept for the North Coast.

Courtesy of Azza Fahmy
Courtesy of Azza Fahmy

Azza Fahmy Jewellery is one of the Arab world’s most respected luxury brands. Founded by Azza Fahmy in the 1970s, the brand is known for blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Each piece often draws from Arabic poetry, architecture, and history.

Today, the brand is led by her daughter, Fatma Ghaly, and continues to be handcrafted in Egypt.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

International
Egypt

Recommended for you

Egypt Condemns Israeli Gunfire During Egyptian Ambassador’s Jenin Visit

EgyptAir Expands Fleet with Airbus A350-900 Acquisition

Deadly Truck Collision Claims 19 Lives, Prompting an Investigation