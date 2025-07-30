//Skip to content
Egypt and UNDP Push for International Conference on Gaza Recovery

July 30, 2025
By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: Foreign Ministry Official Facebook Page
In a meeting with Haoliang Xu on Monday 28 July, Acting Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty outlined Cairo’s initiative to host an international conference aimed at the reconstruction of Gaza, contingent upon a ceasefire. 

This conference seeks to mobilize regional and international support to rebuild Gaza’s infrastructure.

Abdel Aty highlighted the importance of linking reconstruction efforts to a political framework that ensures Palestinians’ rights to self-determination and statehood. 

He reiterated Egypt’s ongoing mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

In discussions with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Monday, Abdel Aty called for increased bilateral coordination to garner global support for an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

Abdel Aty also briefed UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Egypt’s preparations for the reconstruction conference, which aims to gather vital support for Gaza. 

The Egyptian Foreign Minister condemned Israeli actions against UNRWA, stressing the agency’s critical role for millions of Palestinian refugees and warning against attempts to weaken it, which could lead to severe humanitarian and political consequences.

