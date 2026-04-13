Authorities Respond to Alexandria Incident, Support Provided to Two Children

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and a fatal incident that may be distressing to some readers.

Egypt’s National Council for Childhood and Motherhood has announced that support is being provided to two children following a fatal incident involving their mother in Alexandria, according to a statement released on Sunday 12 April.

The incident, which is currently under investigation, involved the death of a woman after reports of a livestream from a residential building. Security forces said the scene was secured, with the body transferred for examination as authorities review the circumstances surrounding the case.

In response, the council’s president, Sahar El-Sonbaty, directed the Child Rescue team to take immediate action to support the two girls, who were left in vulnerable circumstances following the incident.

Officials said the children will receive psychological and social support, with their situation being monitored in coordination with their family to ensure a safe and stable environment.

The council also urged the public and media outlets to refrain from sharing any videos or images related to the incident, warning of the potential psychological harm such content could have on the children and their family.

Authorities emphasised the importance of protecting children not only through direct support, but also by safeguarding their privacy and mental well-being.

The council extended its condolences to the family of the deceased.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Health said mental health services are available nationwide, stressing that suicidal thoughts are treatable and can be overcome with timely support, and urging individuals experiencing distress to seek help through its 24/7 hotline (16328) or specialised facilities.