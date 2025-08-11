Anas Al-Sharif Among 5 Al Jazeera Journalists Deliberately Killed by Israel near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Five journalists working for Al Jazeera were killed on Sunday, 10 August, in an Israeli air strike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, in what the network described as a “targeted assassination” and “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom.”

Prominent correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, fellow reporter Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa were inside a tent for journalists at the hospital’s main gate when the strike occurred. Two other people were also killed, though their identities have not been confirmed, raising the total toll to seven.

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the killings as “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom.” The network also said, “The order to assassinate Anas Al Sharif… is a desperate attempt to silence the voices” documenting events in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces said it deliberately targeted al-Sharif, alleging he headed a Hamas cell and “was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.” The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Israel had not provided evidence to substantiate the allegation; CPJ’s regional director Sara Qudah stated: “Israel’s pattern of labeling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom.”

Weeks before the strike, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression Irene Khan warned of threats against al-Sharif, saying: “Fears for al-Sharif’s safety are well-founded as there is growing evidence that journalists in Gaza have been targeted and killed by the Israeli army on the basis of unsubstantiated claims that they were Hamas terrorists.” CPJ likewise urged protection for the reporter in July, saying it was “deeply alarmed by the repeated threats” made against him.

Media groups say Gaza-based journalists have faced hunger and blocked access. In a rare joint statement, BBC, Reuters, AF, and AP said: “We are deeply alarmed that the threat of starvation is now one of [the hardships]. We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza. It is essential that adequate food supplies reach the people there.”

This is not the first fatal strike on Al Jazeera staff during the current conflict. In August 2024, correspondent Ismael Al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami al-Rifi were killed in Gaza alongside a bystander. The IDF alleged Al-Ghoul took part in the Hamas-led 7 October 2023 attacks on southern Israel, a claim the network denied.

Since October 2023, at least 186 journalists have been killed in Gaza, according to CPJ. Israel’s military campaign began after the 7 October assault, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken. The Gaza health ministry says more than 61,000 Palestinians have died since the offensive began.

The war has displaced millions, devastated infrastructure, and left much of the territory facing acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.