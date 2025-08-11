Egypt Backs Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement

Egypt has expressed its support for the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday, 9 August, viewing it as a significant step towards fostering cooperation and stability in the Caucasus region.

The agreement, signed at the White House under the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to end decades of conflict between the two nations.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Egypt emphasized that the deal will not only benefit Armenia and Azerbaijan but also promote broader regional development and prosperity.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of peaceful dispute resolution and the need for constructive dialogue in achieving global peace and security.

Egypt praised Trump’s mediation efforts, hoping that similar diplomatic engagement could extend to the Middle East, facilitating peace and stability in that region as well.

The country reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional and international initiatives aimed at resolving conflicts through diplomacy.