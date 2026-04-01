Egypt Considers Lifting Early Closures for Coptic Holidays

Egypt’s Central Crisis Management Committee has recommended suspending early closing-hour rules for shops and commercial venues during the upcoming Coptic holiday week, according to a cabinet statement on Tuesday, 31 March.

The recommendation was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and is set to be presented to the cabinet for final approval.

If approved, the measure would temporarily lift recently imposed 9 PM closing hours for shops, restaurants, cafes, and other venues during the holiday period, expected to take place this year from 5 April to 12 April.

Coptic Holy Week, which runs from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, is a period typically marked by increased gatherings, outings, and commercial activity.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed the broader economic impact of the ongoing regional conflict, including rising energy costs and disruptions to global supply chains.

Authorities discussed measures to ensure the availability of essential goods and petroleum products, while maintaining strategic reserves and monitoring market prices.

The committee also reviewed steps taken to manage the crisis, including efforts to rationalise energy use and secure raw materials for key industries such as pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

The recommendation reflects an attempt to balance energy-saving measures with seasonal economic activity, particularly during a period of increased demand.

The move comes days after the government introduced earlier closing times as part of efforts to reduce energy consumption amid rising global prices linked to ongoing regional tensions.