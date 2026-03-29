Egypt’s Medical Tourism Revenues Hit $8 Million in 2025

Egypt’s medical tourism sector generated around USD 8 million (EGP 421.1 million) in revenues in 2025, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year, according to a statement by the General Authority for Healthcare on Saturday, 28 March.

The authority said it provided medical services to approximately 35,000 patients from 124 countries, reflecting a growing international demand for treatment in Egypt.

Officials attributed the rise to ongoing improvements in healthcare services and the quality of care across facilities, which have contributed to building trust among international patients.

Revenues from medical tourism rose by 76.7 percent compared to 2024, when the sector recorded around USD 3.7 million (EGP 194.8 million), signalling what the authority described as strong momentum for future growth.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Egypt as a global destination for medical tourism under the “In Egypt We Care” brand, with a focus on attracting international patients and offering treatment programmes aligned with international standards.

Plans are also underway to develop a more integrated digital system to manage the patient experience, from initial inquiries to treatment and follow-up care.

Looking ahead, the authority said it aims to expand partnerships with private insurance companies and brokerage firms to further increase patient inflows and boost revenues.

The push comes as Egypt seeks to strengthen its position as a competitive medical tourism hub in the region, amid growing global demand for affordable healthcare services.