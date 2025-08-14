Four Arrested after Road Accident Chasing Women in Cars in Giza

On Tuesday 13 August, the drivers of three private cars aggressively pursued and harassed two young women in Giza Governorate, culminating in a serious collision with a parked truck.

Initial investigations revealed the circumstances surrounding the incidentwhich has sparked outrage across social media platforms.

The Incident Unfolds

The sequence of events began when a video surfaced online showing young women driving their car before crashing into a parked truck.

Following the collision, security forces were quick to launch an investigation.

The women had just left a café when they found themselves being chased by the three vehicles in Giza.

Despite attempts to evade their pursuers, the driver lost control and crashed. The aftermath revealed severe injuries: one woman sustained a concussion and lost consciousness, while another suffered significant bruises and abrasions.

Utilizing surveillance footage and tracking the movements of the vehicles involved, authorities identified the suspects.

Police coordinated efforts and apprehended three students and a ride-hailing service driver, all residing within the jurisdiction of the Second October Police Department.

Rana, one of the injured women, provided a harrowing account of the ordeal.

She described how the chase escalated, with threats and objects hurled at her car.

“I lost control and hit a parked truck,” she stated, detailing the injuries she and her friend sustained. Despite the trauma, Rana expressed gratitude for the support they received and vowed not to relinquish their pursuit of justice.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution is actively continuing its investigations, preparing to refer the suspects to trial in what is now known as the “Wahat Road Incident.”

This case has ignited a larger conversation about public safety and sexual harassment.

A 2020 Arab Barometer survey found that 63 percent of Egyptian women experienced sexual harassment in the past year, rising to 90 percent among women aged 18–29.

In 2024, the Nada Foundation noted Egypt ranked 136th out of 144 in the Global Gender Gap Index, reflecting conditions that enable harassment.

According to CAPMAS, road accidents in Egypt claimed 5,861 lives in 2023, a 24.5 percent drop from 7,762 deaths in 2022, with a fatality rate of 5.6 per 100,000 people.