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Egypt to Launch Digital Visa-on-Arrival via QR Code at Cairo Airport From August

May 14, 2026
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By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

Photo Source: Presidency of the Egyptian Council of Ministers Official Facebook Page
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By Belal Nawar

Senior Journalist

 

Egypt has signed agreements on Wednesday 13 May to introduce a new digital visa-on-arrival system at Cairo International Airport, with launch planned for August 2026 across all airport terminals. 

The initiative, announced by the Egyptian Cabinet, is intended as the first phase of a broader plan to expand the platform gradually to other Egyptian airports, modernizing how visas are issued at entry points.

Under the new system, travelers eligible for a visa on arrival will submit their required information through designated channels, including self-service kiosks at airports, and the system’s official website. 

The process will be completed electronically, with visa and service fees paid through the platform’s payment channels before travelers receive a QR code that will function as an electronic visa stamp. 

Upon arrival, passport control officers will scan the QR code to verify its validity and compliance.

The Cabinet said the contracts were signed with CyShield Technology, the company implementing the system, and with key service providers (the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr) in the presence of Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, as well as Mohamed Amer, Central Bank deputy governor for banking operations and payment systems.

Egypt’s government described the reform as part of a wider effort to improve the tourist experience and support the state’s digital transformation strategy, emphasizing that the system will streamline procedures and help reduce congestion at airports. 

The announcement builds on earlier preparation steps and pilot efforts. In 2025, Egypt unveiled a trial electronic visa-on-arrival approach aimed at enabling travelers to obtain emergency visas via QR codes and self-service channels, alongside broader digitization measures in airport operations. 

The government has also introduced digital landing-card and electronic passenger documentation procedures to replace paper-based processes, and officials indicated that airport modernization includes expanded private-sector participation as well as technology partnerships covering smart systems, artificial intelligence applications, baggage tracking, and cybersecurity upgrades.

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