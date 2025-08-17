Celebrated Egyptian Cinematographer Taimour Taimour passes away aged 44

Egyptian cinematographer Taimour Taimour has died at the age of 44 after a drowning accident at Ras El Hekma beach on Saturday, 16 August.

Taimour was reportedly vacationing with his family on Egypt’s North Coast when he rushed to the aid of his son, who was struggling in the water after a kayak overturned. Taimour was able to rescue his son but ultimately lost his own life in the process.

Taimour was known for his work across Egyptian cinema and television, contributing as director of photography to several prominent films and television productions. His works include Grand Hotel (2016), La Taragoa Wala Esteslam (No Retreat and No Surrender, 2016), and Ibrahim El Abyad (2009), among others.

Colleagues and industry figures have acknowledged both his technical skill and impact within the local film community, reflecting his standing as an innovator in visual storytelling. Tributes from peers, actors, and cultural organizations highlighted his career milestones and his contributions to the development of Egyptian cinematography.

Taimour is survived by his family, including the son whose life he saved. His work continues to be recognized within the Egyptian film industry, ensuring his legacy endures through the projects bearing his name.