Israeli Knesset Approves Death Penalty for Palestinian Prisoners

Israel’s parliament passed a law on Monday, 30 March, making the death penalty the default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks, fulfilling a demand from far-right coalition partners.

The measure has ignited fierce debate over its discriminatory nature and comes amid reports highlighting systemic injustices faced by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The legislation targets individuals convicted of “intentionally causing the death of a person within the framework of an act classified as terrorism.” In the occupied West Bank, it mandates hanging within 90 days of sentencing in military courts, with life imprisonment permitted only in unspecified “special circumstances.”

No pardons are allowed, though the prime minister may request a delay of up to 180 days.

Palestinian officials and factions reacted with outrage. The Palestinian Presidency condemned the law as a “breach of international law” and a “doomed bid” to intimidate Palestinians. Fatah stated that it “legalizes killing policies.”

U.N. experts expressed concern over vague definitions of “terrorism” that could lead to executions for non-terrorist conduct. Amnesty International cautioned that the measure could entrench an “apartheid system,” clash with the global abolition movement, and potentially constitute a war crime.

Israel’s own rights groups, including the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, have appealed the law to the Supreme Court, calling it “institutionalized discrimination and racist violence.”

Since 1967, 326 Palestinian prisoners have died in custody, and 97 bodies remain withheld, including 86 since the war in Gaza.

Egypt has condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval, calling it a dangerous and unprecedented escalation that clearly breaches international law, including human rights conventions and the Geneva Conventions.