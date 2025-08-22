Hamza Namira Earns First Grammy Nomination for Karar Shakhsey

Egyptian singer-songwriter Hamza Namira has been nominated for his first Grammy Award for his latest album Karar Shakhsey (2025) (Personal Decision).

The album is in the running for Best Album and Best Global Music Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, set to take place in Los Angeles on 1 February 2026. The final list of nominations will be announced on 7 November 2025.

Namira, who submitted the album for consideration earlier this year, described the recognition as a blessing. In a post on social media, he thanked his fans for their support and reflected on his journey, saying he has received “more success than he deserves.”

Released in 2024, Karar Shakhsey is Namira’s latest full-length album, featuring a mix of acoustic and modern arrangements.

Namira rose to prominence in 2010 with songs that touched on themes of freedom, social justice, and identity. His music reached audiences across the Arab world and among diaspora communities.

Egypt’s presence at the GRAMMYs remains rare. In 2004, composer Fathy Salama and engineer/ producer Alaa El-Kashef were credited for their work on Youssou N’Dour’s album Egypt, which won Best Contemporary World Music Album at the 47th GRAMMY Awards in 2005. Since then, Arab representation has been limited, with Lebanese-French trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf receiving nominations in 2023 and 2024.

Namira’s nomination marks a new milestone, spotlighting Egyptian and Arabic music on the global stage.